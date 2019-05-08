Court Denies Bail To Peter Mukerjea, Allows Him Post-Surgery Care

Peter Mukerjea is an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. (File)

The Bombay High Court today refused to grant bail to media baron Peter Mukerjea, accused in the killing of his step-daughter Sheena Bora, but directed jail authorities to take him to his post-operation cardiac rehabilitation sessions.

A vacation bench of Justice Riyaz Chagla said it was not inclined to order the release of Peter Mukerjea at the Asian Heart Institute. The hospital told a special CBI court last month that he has recovered from the operation.

"I am, however, inclined to grant limited protection to the applicant. It will be appropriate to permit the applicant to undergo post-operation cardiac rehabilitation sessions and physiotherapy at the Asian Heart Institute," Justice Chagla said in the order.

"The applicant shall be taken to the hospital under police escort for 26 sessions, as prescribed by the Asian Heart Institute," the court said.

Peter Mukerjea had approached the court last week, seeking interim bail on medical grounds. His lawyer Shrikant Shivade argued that he was sent to jail without being given access to post-operative care.

CBI counsel Ejaz Khan opposed the plea and relied on the Asian Heart Institute's report, which said Peter Mukerjea was being discharged because he had had recovered from the surgery.

"The jail authorities shall take him to the hospital for the post-operation cardiac sessions. He need not be released on bail for this purpose," M Khan argued.

Peter Mukerjea has been in jail since November 2015 for his alleged involvement in the killing of Sheena Bora, his wife Indrani Mukerjea's daughter.

