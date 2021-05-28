Mumbai Students With Confirmed Admissions Abroad Can Get Vaccinated

Coronavirus: Mumbai has allowed walk-in COVID-19 vaccination for some categories

Students in Mumbai who have got confirmed admission to universities abroad and need to get vaccinated before travelling will be inoculated on priority, the Maharashtra government said today.

They will need to show certain documents to prove confirmed admission before getting eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at three centres run by the municipal body BMC, the state government said.

"For students who have received confirmation of admission in universities abroad and require vaccines for the same, the @mybmc has arranged free, walk-in vaccination this coming Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday (31st May, 1st, 2nd June) at 3 centres - Rajawadi, Cooper and Kasturba," Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray tweeted.

"The students need to carry I- 20 or DS- 160 form/verified confirmation letter to concerned foreign universities, along with personal ID documents. This admission and vaccine affecting careers, we are duty bound to vaccinate them in the required time," Mr Thackeray said.

"I will also be speaking to other municipal corporations across Maharashtra to implement the same for students in and around those cities with confirmation letters for universities abroad, to implement the same. The numbers are small, but their career opportunities can't be missed," Mr Thackeray said.

According to BMC data, out of 11 lakh people over 60 in the city, 8.53 lakh have been vaccinated with the first dose. In the 45-60 age group, 9 lakh out of total 19 lakh are yet to be vaccinated.

The BMC's new rules say walk-in vaccination is allowed for those above 45 from Monday to Wednesday.

Healthcare and frontline workers waiting for a second dose of Covishield, those waiting for a second dose of Covaxin, and mothers who have given birth in the last one year can also use the walk-in facility between Monday and Wednesday.

The entertainment and financial capital today reported 929 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since March 2. The number of fatalities also fell to 30, the lowest since April 13.