Lockdown To Stay In Parts Of Maharashtra: Minister As Virus Cases Spike

Coronavirus: Maharashtra has the highest number of coronavirus cases in India

Mumbai, fighting a huge spurt in coronavirus cases, will extend the lockdown, scheduled to end on May 17. The city has reported nearly 1,000 Covid19 cases on Thursday, taking its total to over 16,500 cases.

With the rising pressure on medical staff at hospitals designated for Covid-19 cases, doctors are being called in from other places and massive temporary hospitals are under construction.

Maharashtra's Industry Minister Subhash Desai confirmed to NDTV that the lockdown will be extended in Mumbai.

The minister said Maharashtra is planning major sops for industry to rejuvenate economic activity.

"The government expressed its intent to extend the lockdown in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region), Pune, Solapur, Aurangabad and Malegaon town in Nashik district till May 31. The state's view will be conveyed to the centre in writing," news agency Press Trust of India reported quoting an unnamed official.

"In the rest of the state, the guidelines of the centre will be implemented when they are announced before the (current) lockdown ends on May 17," the official said.

Maharashtra is expected to have over 50,000 cases by the end of May with a majority of them in Mumbai.