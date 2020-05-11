Second Mumbai Hospital Kept Body Bags In Ward, Tweets BJP Leader

In the video, three blue body bags can be seen lying on stretchers in a corner of coronavirus ward.

Nitesh Rane, an MLA in Maharashtra's opposition BJP, has again tweeted a video of body bags lying in a coronavirus ward and hit out at the Uddhav Thackeray government. The video, he claimed, is from Mumbai's KEM hospital - located 5 km from the Sion Hospital, where the first set of body bags were seen inside a ward.

"KEM hospital today at 7 am ! I think the @mybmc wants us to get used to seeing dead bodies around us while taking treatment bcz they just don't want to improve! Feel bad for the health workers too who hv to work in such conditions!! Is there any hope?" read Mr Rane's tweet.

In the attached video, three blue body bags can be seen lying on stretchers in a corner of the ward, where every bed is occupied. The KEM hospital is yet to respond to the issue.

Maharashtra currently has more than 20,000 cases of coronavirus, which is one-third of the total cases in the country. Of these, over 12,000 are from Mumbai.

Last Wednesday, Mr Rane had posted the video of Sion hospital, where at least seven bodies could be seen in the ward.

The accompanying post read: "In Sion hospital, patients are sleeping next to dead bodies!!! This is the extreme...what kind of administration is this! Very very shameful!!"

The Sion Hospital had said the bodies were unattended as the relatives of the deceased were reluctant to accept them.

On why the bodies were not shifted to a mortuary, hospital dean Pramod Ingale said, "There are 15 slots in the hospitals mortuary, of which 11 are already filled. If we shift all the bodies to the mortuary, it will be a problem for bodies of those who died of causes other than COVID-19." The hospital said it was investigating the matter.