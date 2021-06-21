Despite Drop In Covid Cases, Stricter Level-3 Curbs In Mumbai To Continue

Mumbai on Sunday reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 deaths.

Despite a drop in positivity rate, Mumbai will continue to remain under stricter level-3 restrictions, the city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said.

Under the level-3 restrictions, both essential and non-essential shops have been allowed to remain open till 4 pm, while malls, theatres and multiplexes continue to remain closed. Also, only essential services staff and government staff are permitted to travel on suburban local trains.

However, under the level-1 curbs - applicable for districts with less than five per cent positivity rate and below 25 per cent oxygen bed occupancy, all restrictions are lifted. All restaurants, malls, salons, movie theatres, shops can open in districts under level 1.

Mumbai on Sunday reported 733 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 19 deaths, taking the total number of cases to 7,21,370 and deaths to 15,298, the city civic body said. A total of 650 patients were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries in Mumbai so far to 6,88,990, it said, adding the city is now left with 14,809 active cases.

The case recovery rate in the Mumbai now stands at 95 per cent while the overall growth rate of cases between June 13 to 19 stood at 0.09 per cent. The case doubling rate for Mumbai stands at 726 days.

Earlier this month, Maharashtra announced a five-step unlock plan as cases started dropping after weeks of tough battle against the second wave of Covid.

The second level is for districts with less than five per cent positivity and oxygen beds occupancy of 25 to 40 per cent. Shops can reopen in districts under level 2, however, malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, salons have been allowed partial relaxations.

Districts with 10-20 per cent positivity rate and 60-75 per cent occupancy rate areas are marked for level 4 curbs, and areas having a positivity rate of 20 per cent and above and occupancy rate above 75 per cent do not see any relaxations.

Maharashtra has the highest overall case count with over 59 lakh cases since the state of the pandemic.