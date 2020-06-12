5 Robbery-Accused Test COVID-19 Positive, 17 Mumbai Cops Quarantined

17 police personnel, including three officers, have been put under home quarantine (Representational)

Five accused who were arrested for robbery in Mumbai's suburban Kurla have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Thursday.

Following the detection, 17 police personnel from Nehru Nagar police station, including three officers who were involved in arresting the accused, have been quarantined, the official said.

As many as seven men were caught for allegedly robbing an electronic shop last week, he said.

At least five accused were sent to civic-run quarantine facilities in Chembur and Sion, after their reports came out positive on Wednesday, the official said.

Reports of the other two accused were awaited and they have been granted conditional bail as of now, he added.

As many as 17 police personnel, including three officers, who were involved in the investigation of the case, have been put under home quarantine, the official said.