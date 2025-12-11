Mumbai Airport Now Among 30 Green Airports Across The World

Apart from being one of the country's busiest airports and among the busiest single-runway airports in the world, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has been awarded Level 5 accreditation under the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) programme, the highest recognition in the globally accepted framework for airport decarbonisation.

With the new accreditation, CSMIA joins a select group of just 30 airports across the world, including seven in the Asia-Pacific region and four in India, that have demonstrated advanced decarbonisation maturity. The ACA programme is the global industry standard for evaluating an airport's efforts to manage and reduce carbon emissions, with Level 5 representing the highest benchmark.

"This achievement recognises that CSMIA has achieved operational net-zero emissions (Scope 1 & 2) and has a validated roadmap to reach net-zero Scope 3 emissions by 2050. It reflects the airport's sustained, data-driven approach to carbon management, rooted in the principle of 'Measure, Manage, Reduce and Communicate,' and supported by a strong ESG framework and a cross-functional carbon management committee," CSMIA said in a statement.

Mumbai Airport is operated by Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Ltd (AAHL) and the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with AAHL holding a 74% stake. AAHL, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, is India's largest private airport operator.

CSMIA is also the first airport in India, and only the third worldwide, to earn Level 5 Accreditation for Airport Customer Experience from Airports Council International (ACI).

A MIAL spokesperson said, "This accreditation places CSMIA among the world's leading airports committed to sustainable aviation. We will continue blending innovation with environmental responsibility, setting new benchmarks for the global aviation ecosystem. Sustainability is a long-term responsibility, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this shift in India's aviation sector."

The airport says it has already eliminated emissions from its own operations (Scope 1 & 2) and is currently focused on reducing indirect Scope 3 emissions through structural, collaborative, and technology-driven interventions. These efforts have led to a more than 98% reduction in absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions since FY2022, marking a decisive move toward low-carbon operations.

Since 2022, MIAL has undertaken several transformative sustainability initiatives:

100% renewable electricity use since August 2022

Over 40% improvement in energy intensity (FY2025 vs FY2022)

Upgraded systems, including conversion of belt-driven AHU fans to EC fans, complete transition to LED lighting, and deployment of advanced automation and high-efficiency inverter air-conditioning

Full transition to an electric airport vehicle fleet

Replacement of high-GWP refrigerants and carbon dioxide-based fire systems with eco-friendly alternatives

Complete decarbonisation of its ground fleet through conversion of all internal combustion engine vehicles to EVs

Stefano Baronci, Director General of ACI Asia-Pacific & Middle East, said, "CSMIA has consistently shown strong leadership in environmental sustainability. Achieving Level 5 of the Airport Carbon Accreditation Programme reflects its sustained effort and collaboration with stakeholders to reduce emissions, aligning perfectly with the global airport industry's vision of reaching net-zero by 2050."

