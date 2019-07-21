Celebrities, Citizens Team Up For Massive Cleanliness Drive In Mumbai

Bollywood actor Esha Gupta was part of the cleanliness drive.

The massive drive to clean up Mumbai's Dadar beach has entered its 100th week. Led by 27-year-old Mumbai resident Chinu Kawatra, hundreds of volunteers come together every Sunday morning to clear plastic from the beach.

To mark 100 weeks of this initiative, nearly 1,200 Mumbai residents today came together for a cleanup programme spread across 100 locations in the city. Titled "Big Mumbai Cleanup", the event was a tribute to Mumbai civic body workers who work tirelessly to keep the city clean.

"I feel like a Kohli and a Dhoni today, given that we have scored a century. But we need to score more centuries to actually ensure that the beach is clean and plastic free," Chinu Kawatra told NDTV.

Bollywood Actor Esha Gupta and beauty pageant winner Naveli Deshmukh joined the citizens in the initiative.

"A lot of citizens are supporting this initiative. Everyone is realising that we need to make a difference today to have a tomorrow. We have been digging in the sand here since the time we got here because the plastic is all the way inside. If we don't do this today, there will be plastic on the entire planet tomorrow," Esha Gupta said.

"This is such a great initiative but at the same time I feel doing this just one day is not enough. It has to go on and this one day is to create awareness about how important it is to keep the planet clean. We have to take responsibility as individuals and citizens and only then the change will happen," she added.

After the clean-up programme, volunteers handed over the waste to civic officials, who will further segregate it into wet and dry waste.

Like various other places across the world, Mumbai is battling severe plastic pollution. Since lawyer and environmentalist Afroz Shah led a citizen's effort in clearing tonnes of plastic from Versova Beach, several other initiatives have been launched to tackle the crisis.

