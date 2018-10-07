Caught On CCTV, Cop Saves Mumbai Girl Stuck In Railway Track Just In Time

The girl was crossing the track to get from one platform to the other when she got stuck.

Updated: October 07, 2018 10:00 IST
The incident happened in Navi Mumbai's Juhinagar on September 29.

A girl had a miraculous escape after she got stuck in a railway track near Mumbai but was saved just in time by a policeman.

The girl was crossing the track to get from one platform to the other when she got stuck. To add to the horror, a train was seen approaching her.

A policeman who was sitting nearby soon jumped on to the tracks and pulled out the girl. Soon after a train passed on the same line.

A few days back, a 17-year-old girl had a similar escape after she fell off a local train near Mumbai. She was pulled up in time by a fellow traveller by her t-shirt. A cellphone video of the incident went viral within hours.

