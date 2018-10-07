Caught On CCTV, Cop Saves Mumbai Girl Stuck In Railway Track Just In Time

The incident happened in Navi Mumbai's Juhinagar on September 29.

A girl had a miraculous escape after she got stuck in a railway track near Mumbai but was saved just in time by a policeman.

The girl was crossing the track to get from one platform to the other when she got stuck. To add to the horror, a train was seen approaching her.

A policeman who was sitting nearby soon jumped on to the tracks and pulled out the girl. Soon after a train passed on the same line.

The incident happened in Navi Mumbai's Juhinagar on September 29.

A few days back, a 17-year-old girl had a similar escape after she fell off a local train near Mumbai. She was pulled up in time by a fellow traveller by her t-shirt. A cellphone video of the incident went viral within hours.