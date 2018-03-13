Bollywood Singer Aditya Narayan Arrested After Car Hits Rickshaw, Gets Bail

Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday arrested in a road accident case but was granted bail later, a police official said.
A Mumbai Police spokesperson said: "Aditya Narayan's car hit an auto-rickshaw, injuring a passenger and its driver near Lokhandwala Circle. Apparently, he took a wrong U-turn, leading to the accident."
He was taken to the Versova Police Station and is likely to be summoned for investigations on Tuesday.
Aditya Narayan's Mercedes Benz rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, the official said.
Aditya has sung some of the super-hit Bollywood songs like 'Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun' and 'Tattad Tattad'.