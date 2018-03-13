Bollywood Singer Aditya Narayan Arrested After Car Hits Rickshaw, Gets Bail Aditya Narayan's Mercedes Benz rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in front of the Indralok Building in Andheri West, an official said.

Share EMAIL PRINT Aditya Narayan was taken to the Versova police station after the accident Mumbai: Highlights Aditya Narayan's car hit a rickshaw while allegedly taking a wrong U-turn A passenger sitting on the rickshaw and its driver were injured The singer took the injured passenger to a hospital for treatment



A Mumbai Police spokesperson said: "Aditya Narayan's car hit an auto-rickshaw, injuring a passenger and its driver near Lokhandwala Circle. Apparently, he took a wrong U-turn, leading to the accident."



He was taken to the Versova Police Station and is likely to be summoned for investigations on Tuesday.



Aditya Narayan's Mercedes Benz rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, the official said.



Aditya, son of celebrated singer Udit Narayan, took the injured woman to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment, the official added.



Aditya has sung some of the super-hit Bollywood songs like 'Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun' and 'Tattad Tattad'.



Bollywood playback singer Aditya Narayan was on Monday arrested in a road accident case but was granted bail later, a police official said.A Mumbai Police spokesperson said: "Aditya Narayan's car hit an auto-rickshaw, injuring a passenger and its driver near Lokhandwala Circle. Apparently, he took a wrong U-turn, leading to the accident."He was taken to the Versova Police Station and is likely to be summoned for investigations on Tuesday.Aditya Narayan's Mercedes Benz rammed into the auto-rickshaw from behind in front of the Indralok Building, Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, the official said. Aditya, son of celebrated singer Udit Narayan, took the injured woman to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital for treatment, the official added.Aditya has sung some of the super-hit Bollywood songs like 'Ishqyaun Dhishqyaun' and 'Tattad Tattad'.