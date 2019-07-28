Baggage Container Rolls Off In Wind, Hits Parked Vistara Plane In Mumbai

The aircraft will be grounded for repair, a Vistara spokesperson said (Representational)

A Vistara plane parked at Mumbai airport was dented after an empty baggage container of another airline, propelled by gusty wind, accidentally rolled off and hit one of its engines, the airline said in a statement.

A Vistara spokesperson said no passengers or crew were on board the aircraft during the time of the incident on Saturday.

The aircraft will be grounded for repair, and the schedule on some routes may be affected, the spokesperson said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.