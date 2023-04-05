Apple Takes Wraps Off Its First Store In India In Mumbai

Apple's store in Mumbai's BKC will offer a range of products and services.

Apple's first official store in India has revealed its exterior presence in Mumbai, a milestone for the company that has been trying to expand its presence in one of the world's fastest-growing smartphone markets. The company's brick-and-mortar retail footprint so far had been limited to resellers.

The store, located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, will open its doors to customers soon. "Inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai, the Apple BKC creative includes colourful interpretations of the decals combined with many Apple products and services that will be available for our customers to discover," the company said.

It will offer a range of products and services, including the latest iPhone 14 models, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods, Apple Watches, Apple TVs and HomePods. Customers will also be able to access Apple's storied trade-in program.

The launch of the Apple Store in India comes after years of regulatory hurdles and negotiations with the Indian government. Apple had to comply with local sourcing norms that require foreign companies to source at least 30 per cent of their components from domestic suppliers. Apple also had to compete with other smartphone brands that have a larger market share and lower prices in India.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple had a 4 per cent share of the Indian smartphone market in 2022, behind Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo. However, Apple also saw a 35 per cent year-on-year growth in its shipments, driven by strong demand for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models.

Analysts expect that the opening of the Apple Store will boost Apple's brand image and customer loyalty in India, as well as attract more developers and creators to its ecosystem.