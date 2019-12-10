Another Bag Containing Body Parts Of Man Killed By Adopted Daughter Found

One more suitcase containing the body parts now remained to be traced, an official said.

The crime branch investigating the murder of a 59-year-old music show arranger on Tuesday found another bag containing his body parts in the Mithi river in suburban Mumbai, an official said.

The maroon colour bag was found in the stretch near Vakola by unit 5 of the Mumbai crime branch which is looking for remains of the slain Bennet Riebello, apparently packed in three bags and disposed of by the accused persons.

"The suitcase recovered on Tuesday morning contained a leg and a hand," he said, adding that boats of local fishermen were used to pull the bag out of the water.

The official confirmed that the body parts found were Riebello's.

With the recovery, one more suitcase containing the body parts now remained to be traced, he said.

On December 2, a suitcase containing some human body parts was found floating in Mahim creek in Mumbai. During the investigation, police identified the victim as Riebello and arrested his 19-year-old ''adopted'' daughter along with her 16-year-old boyfriend for the murder and destruction of evidence.

The teenage boy was sent to an observation home while the woman was remanded in police custody till December 16. Police are ascertaining the exact motive behind the crime.