Watch: Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Takes Selfie In Unsafe Zone Of Cruise Ship

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister, was at the inauguration of India's first luxury cruise ship

Mumbai | Edited by (with inputs from ANI) | Updated: October 22, 2018 10:49 IST
Mumbai: 

Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, faced a barrage of criticisms on Twitter, after a video of her clicking a selfie dangerously, on board India's first cruise liner Angriya, went viral on social media on Sunday. 

Ms Fadnavis allegedly ignored police warnings and crossed the danger zone on the deck.

Ms Fadnavis was on board the luxury liner along with her husband during its inauguration on October 20. Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari was also at the event.

 

 

In the video, Ms Fadnavis can be seen trying to click a selfie against the backdrop of the sea, as security men ask her to step away.

The cruise, running between Mumbai and Goa, has six decks and 104 cabins. It can accommodate 399 passengers at a time. The tickets of the cruise, which will run four times a week except during monsoons, are priced between Rs. 7,000 and Rs. 12,000.

