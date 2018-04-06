Ahead Of BJP's Mega Celebration, Massive Traffic Jams In Mumbai

Actor Amitabh Bachchan was among those who was in traffic on Thursday evening.
T 2765 - A 30 min drive .. takes 5 hours .. ! thats the Phantom movie camera moving at 500 frames per second .. Film City to JVPD Scheme, Juhu .. normal camera moves at 24 frames ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 5, 2018
Several Mumbaikars who missed their trains or flights vented their frustration on Twitter.
Heavy traffic jam near D Airport due to BJP rally.. Mr CM hv u inform people in adv abt this inconvenience ?? Missed my train @Dev_Fadnavis— Vinay Chopda (@vinaychopda) April 5, 2018
The Mumbai Police have issued advisories for those travelling in areas around the Western Express Highway. "Traffic congestion is likely to occur on approach roads to Western Express Highway and Eastern Express Highway towards BKC. Commuters are advised to avoid Santa Cruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR), Surve Junction on LBS Road, Sion Junction, Dharavi T Junction, Hansbhugra Marg, CST Road, Nehru Road till Ambedkar Junction and Sharadadevi Road as far as possible," the advisory read.
After the Janata party dissolved in 1980, the members of the erstwhile Jana Sangh reconvened to form the BJP in its current avatar. The BJP held its first conclave at Bandra Reclamation in Mumbai. Former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee, in his speech at that venue, had said the much quoted words, "Andhera Chatega, Suraj Niklega, Kamal Khilega" which when translated means, "The darkness will disappear, the sun will rise, the lotus will bloom". The lotus is the symbol of the BJP and the party faces an electoral challenge in 2019 after a historic victory in 2014 under Narendra Modi, when it won a majority on its own with 282 seats in the Lok Sabha.