BJP's 38th Foundation Day Live Updates: Mumbai Braces For Traffic Jams Ahead Of Mega BJP Event

New Delhi/Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold grand celebrations on the party's 38th foundation day in Mumbai today. The event dedicated to 'Karyakartas' or workers, will see BJP chief Amit Shah address over 3 lakh party workers. The city braces for major traffic jams ahead of the event. Mr Shah arrived in Mumbai yesterday, and was welcomed by cadres who organised a bike rally ahead of the big celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with party workers on the occasion via video conference. The 'Maha Rally' at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Central Mumbai will have in attendance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among other party members who are to arrive from across the state. BJP had booked 28 trains and 50,000 private buses and vehicles for the mega event. The BJP that currently holds 21 states was reconvened to its current state in 1980 after the dissolution of the Janata party.
Here are the live updates of BJP's foundation day celebrations:
Stage set for the BJP foundation day in Mumbai's BKC.
Close to 2.75 lakh chairs set. People are expected to attend the event from across the country. Three parallel stages have been set up for leaders to sit. A Collection of 6 grounds were prepared for the supporters to sit. NDTV reporter on ground Saurabh Gupta says Amit Shah's address today could be a political messages ahead of the 2019 general elections and the state elections in Maharashtra.
A rangoli of Narendra Modi and Amit ShAh at the venue of the BJP foundation day rally.
NDTV's Saurabh Gupta at the BJP event as people begin to gather in huge numbers.
As crowd for BJP rally in Mumbai start arriving at MMRDA Grounds, BKC, @MumbaiPolice have issued traffic advisories to alert people about traffic jams. @BJP4Maharashtra expects three lakh people will attend. @AmitShah to speak at the rally. pic.twitter.com/vDjlPnP0og- Saurabh Gupta(Micky) (@MickyGupta84) April 6, 2018
PM Modi, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley among many BJP leaders tweeted on the occasion.
"For @BJP4India, the Karyakartas are everything. They are the heart and soul of the party, whose sweat has taken the Party to new heights. It is due to their efforts that we have the honour to serve people all over India and fulfil their aspirations. #IndiaTrustsBJP," the prime minister said.
People holding BJP flags arrive at Bandra Kurla Complex or BKC, Mumbai for BJP's foundation day celebrations.
Posters welcoming Amit Shah, placed across Mumbai ahead of the BJP's massive rally. The BJP chief who arrived in Mumbai yesterday tweeted thanking Mumbai for their support. "Thank you Mumbai for your love and support. Looking forward to addressing a mega event to mark the 38th foundation day of Bharatiya Janata Party in Mumbai," he said.
Ahead Of BJP's Mega Celebration, Massive Traffic Jams In Mumbai
Residents of Mumbai will have to brace for massive traffic jams ahead of the BJP's foundation day celebrations planned at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in the heart of the city today.
PM Modi: "I bow all BJP India Karyakartas on the special occasion of the Party's Sthapana Diwas."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today tweeted on the eve of BJP foundation day. "The BJP is the party of a New India. We are privileged to receive the blessings of people of all age groups, across all sections of society. We are a Party that believes in India's diversity, our unique culture and, above all, the strengths of 125 crore Indians! #IndiaTrustsBJP," read the prime minister's tweet.
Amit Shah will address over 3 lakh workers on this day, dedicated to 'Karyakartas' in Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is to address party works on the occasion via video conferencing. The event will be a show of strength for the party, and the BJP has booked 28 trains from across the state, as also 50,000 private buses and vehicles for transportation.
Mumbai Police issued traffic guidelines ahead of the BJP foundation day celebrations in Central Mumbai today. The guidelines included alternative routes that people can take to avoid huge traffic jams that are to be expected in the city today.
Traffic Guidelines for 06-04-2018 #TrafficUpdatepic.twitter.com/9SKamnEQl6- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 5, 2018
As Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai yesterday, a group of orphans presented a letter of gratitude to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and greeted BJP Chief Amit Shah at Mumbai Airport
BJP's to celebrate foundation day today at a grant event organised at the MMRDA grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in the heart of Mumbai city. BJP Chief Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai yesterday ahead of the mega event and was welcomed by BJP cadres who organised a bike rally bringing traffic to a standstill on the arterial Western Express Highway, a road that connects the Mumbai's western suburbs to the city.
