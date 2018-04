BJP's 38th Foundation Day Live Updates: Mumbai Braces For Traffic Jams Ahead Of Mega BJP Event

BJP 38 Foundation Day: BJP chief Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai yesterday ahead of the mega event

Here are the live updates of BJP's foundation day celebrations:

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold grand celebrations on the party's 38th foundation day in Mumbai today. The event dedicated to 'Karyakartas' or workers, will see BJP chief Amit Shah address over 3 lakh party workers. The city braces for major traffic jams ahead of the event. Mr Shah arrived in Mumbai yesterday, and was welcomed by cadres who organised a bike rally ahead of the big celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also interact with party workers on the occasion via video conference. The 'Maha Rally' at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Central Mumbai will have in attendance, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis among other party members who are to arrive from across the state. BJP had booked 28 trains and 50,000 private buses and vehicles for the mega event. The BJP that currently holds 21 states was reconvened to its current state in 1980 after the dissolution of the Janata party.