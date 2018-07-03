Mumbai Civic Body Ready To Face 'Eventualities', Says Official

Heavy rainfall is very likely in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane and Raigad in next 24 hours: IMD

The Mumbai civic body is geared up to deal with any eventuality in the wake of heavy rains forecast for the next 24 hours, an official said on Tuesday.

Additional Commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Vikay Singhal said all precautionary arrangements have been made by the civic body.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places in the districts of Greater Mumbai, Thane and Raigad in the next 24 hours, a met department IMD official said.

Citing figures obtained from the BMC's 60 automated weather stations, Singhal said, "From 7 pm July 2 to 3 pm July 3, that is in the last 20 hours, Kurla (208 mm), Vikhroli (192 mm), Dharavi (174 mm), Wadala (162 mm), Marol (183 mm), Versova (175 mm) and Borivili (172 mm) were among the areas in Mumbai that witnessed the most rainfall."

During the period, 13 incidents of wall collapse were reported from various parts of the metropolis, but no one was injured, he added.