'New Destruction Becomes Inevitable...': Mumbai Metro Chief On Aarey Move

With the protests against the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony witnessing support from political parties and also celebrities, the Mumbai Metro chief Ashwini Bhide -- who is facing flak over the issue -- today said that the move was "inevitable".

Thousands of trees have been felled in Aarey under heavy security since Friday night, to clear the land for construction of Metro car shed. The move has seen massive protests from activists.

"Sometimes to construct something new destruction becomes inevitable but it also paves the way for new life and new creation," Ms Bhide tweeted.

Sometimes to construct something new destruction becomes inevitable but it also paves the way for new life and new creation. जीवन चक्र प्रवाही असते. ते एका ठिकाणी थांबत नाही. सृजनाची चाहूल पुन्हा पुन्हा लागत रहाते. नवीन पालवी फुटत रहाते. नवनिर्मिती होत रहाते. https://t.co/L6J1N57mhH - Ashwini Bhide (@AshwiniBhide) October 6, 2019

As many as 29 people have been arrested and many others have been reportedly detained for trying to prevent the trees from being cut since Friday, when the Bombay High Court declared that the area was not a forest. The activists say cutting trees at Aarey Colony is illegal.

This is Ms Bhide's second comment issued on a social media platform to justify the cutting of trees in Aarey. On Saturday, the Mumbai metro chief had labelled as "false propaganda" concerns that a mandatory 15-day notice period between grant of approval to cut trees and the actual cutting was not met.

"A new false propaganda is in the air that 15 days' notice is required after tree authority order getting uploaded on website. This is absolutely baseless. Tree Authority order is issued on 13th Sept 19. 15 days r over on 28th Sept. Action awaited till Hon HC verdict was out," Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director.

The initiative, aimed at creating space for the construction of a Mumbai Metro train shed, is being opposed by environmentalists as well as local residents. Prohibitory orders have been imposed on the area, and until reports last came in, over 1,000 trees had been brought down.

Environmentalists have exhausted all moves to impose a stay on cutting of trees on Aarey. On Saturday, a bench refused to interfere with the Bombay High Court order that was issued on Friday.

The issue has, however, sparked twitter campaigns and online 'petitions' such as #ArreyChipko #SaveAarey. Several Bollywood stars have also echoed concerns about the loss of green cover and urged people to come together and save the planet.

Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey#GreenIsGold#Mumbai - Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) October 5, 2019

Aaditya Thackeray, Sena youth leader and Uddhav's son, also voiced his opposition to the move and criticised the administration for arresting protesters at the site. "Detaining citizens and arresting youth for standing with environment. So much for speaking about environment at the global level while we destroy ecosystems here in the middle of the night," he tweeted, posting a video of party leader Priyanka Chaturvedi being taken away by the police.

