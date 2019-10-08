Prohibitory Orders Lifted From Mumbai's Aarey Colony: Police

Normalcy has returned to Aarey Colony where transport has resumed, police said

The prohibitory orders imposed in Mumbai's Aarey Colony in view of protests over cutting of trees for a metro car shed were lifted on Tuesday, police said.

Normalcy has returned to the area where movement of people and transport has resumed.

The police had imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Saturday, banning unlawful assembly in the area, following protests by activists against the felling of trees in the green zone.

The protesters were demanding the relocation of the car shed, which is a part of the Metro 3 project.

The tree cutting by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MMRCL) started hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed petitions seeking forest tag for the Aarey Colony and a stay on the civic body's permission to clear the area of vegetation to set up the depot.

Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok told PTI, "Today we have lifted Section 144 in Aarey Colony; now everything is normal in the area."

On Sunday, a court ordered the release of protesters, taken in custody during the stir, on certain conditions, including production of personal surety of Rs 7,000 and assurance that they would not take part in protests.

