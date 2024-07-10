Aaditya Thackeray Calls Mumbai Hit-And-Run Case 'Murder', Demands Strict Action

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has claimed that the Worli hit-and-run case is a murder.

"Will you get what you need in the blood if you'll take blood sample after 7 hours? My demand is that don't go by the blood sample and all for now, what can be seen on CCTV, what the driver has said, what the victim has said, it's a murder and it should be dealt with like that only. Hit-an-run is another thing, but they have dragged (the deceased) till dairy and again hit by reversing (the car), and hence it's a murder," MrThackeray said on Tuesday.

Mihir Shah (23), the son of political leader Rajesh Shah, is the main accused in the Worli hit-and-run case, which resulted in the death of 45-year-old woman Kaveri Nakhwa.

A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the police custody of Rajesh Shah's driver, Rajrishi Singh Bidawat in the case until Thursday, July 11.

According to officials, Mr Shah's driver, Bidawat, was with Mihir Shah when the luxury car hit and killed a 45-year-old woman, Kaveri Nakhwa, and injured her husband.

"We have to interrogate Mihir and the driver together. We need his custody because he takes drugs and was present at the time of the accident. They ran over a woman with the car," Mumbai police said while arguing in court on Tuesday.

During the hearing, the defence lawyer said that police had no evidence of the driver's involvement.

"The driver was not in that pub. Police have no evidence that he took drugs or consumed any such thing. There is no point in police custody without evidence," the lawyer said.

Mihir Shah was arrested from Virar on Tuesday. Shah had been absconding after the car he was allegedly driving hit a scooter on Dr Annie Besant Road in Worli on Sunday, July 7. Fourteen teams were formed by Mumbai police to nab him.

Police arrested Rajrishi Singh Bidawat and Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah, for their alleged involvement in the case.

Pradeep Nakhwa, husband of the victim said that the main accused in the case is a big person who can buy anyone.

"These party leaders will do nothing, this is the son of their leader only. He is a big person who can buy anyone...who is there on our side? Did Fadnavis or Shinde come to our house, to know what happened? Did Ajit Pawar come? They all have become blind in greed for power...they come to meet the public only to beg for votes and then they forget...for them, we public are waste material," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)