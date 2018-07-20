78 Women Prisoners Of Mumbai's Byculla Jail Hospitalised

78 women prisoners of Mumbai's Byculla jail admitted to state-run JJ Hospital today (Representational)

As many as 78 women prisoners of Byculla jail were admitted to the state-run JJ Hospital in Mumbai today after they complained of nausea, vomiting and loose motion, hospital sources said.



The admission of the inmates to the hospital started around 10 am after they informed the jail authorities about the health problems, the sources said.



The dean of the hospital, Dr Mukund Tayade, confirmed that 78 patients were admitted to the hospital till noon and the number was expected to go up.



"Seventy eight patients have so far been admitted. Few more are likely be brought to the hospital. All of them complained about vomiting, nausea and giddiness," he told news agency PTI.



