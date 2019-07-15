7-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling Into Drain In Mumbai

The child was pulled out of the drain by a police team and rushed to a hospital. (Representational)

A seven-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain in Mumbai's Dharavi slum today, the police said.

The incident took place at the Rajiv Gandhi Colony in Dharavi slum around 3 pm today. The child, identified as Amit Jaiswal, was pulled out of the drain by a police team. He was rushed to the Sion Hospital in suburban Mumbai where he was declared brought dead.

This is the third such death in a week. On Wednesday, a two-year-old boy fell into an open drain in Mumbai's Goregaon. A video of the incident showed the boy walking alone on the side of a busy road. Unaware of an open drain, the boy walked towards the road. He turned and took a few steps back when he slipped into the drain.

On Saturday, a 12-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit, dug for the construction of the Coastal Road near Worli, Mumbai.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress had demanded action against civic officials. and had alleged that such incidents were taking place due to the negligence of the Mumbai civic body.

