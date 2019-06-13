62-Year-Man Dies After Hoarding Falls On Him In Mumbai

The dead man has been identified as Madhukar Appa Narvekar, 62. (Representational)

A 62-year-old man was killed and three women were injured as hoardings fell on them during pre-monsoon showers in Mumbai.

Five big and small aluminium-cement panels, uprooted by gusty winds, crashed from the upper floors of the Churchgate station building on 3 pedestrians, the BMC Disaster Control said.

The incident happened around 12.45 p.m. when the heavy hoarding suddenly collapsed on the pedestrian, who was identified as Madhukar Appa Narvekar, 62.

In the second incident, an acrylic hoarding was blown off a skywalk and crashed on three pedestrians in Bandra West around 1.30 pm.

Three women - Tejal Kadam, 27, Malisa Nazareth, 30 and Sulakshana Vaze, 41, were injured. They were rushed to a hospital and their condition was described as stable by officials