54-Year-Old Mumbai Man Shoots Son Over 'Personal Differences': Police

The son was found dead on in the family's flat with bullet injuries, police said. (Representational)

A 54-year-man was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly shooting his son dead over personal differences in Mumbai's suburban Oshiwara, police said.

The accused, Shrinivas Ganji, was arrested after questioning in connection with the killing of his son Vicky Ganji, an official said.

Vicky Ganji, 33, was found dead on Monday night in the family's flat with bullet injuries, he said.

During investigation, the police started questioning his family members as nobody was seen entering Vicky Ganji's flat in Narmada building from outside on the day of the incident, the official said.

When subjected to sustained interrogation, Shrinivas Ganji admitted that he shot dead his son over differences with him on personal issues, he said.

Accordingly, he arrested and will be produce before a court on Wednesday, the official said.

