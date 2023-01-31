5-Year-Old Boy Beaten By School Teacher With Stick Near Mumbai, Case Filed

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police said. (Representational)

Police have registered a case against a 40-year-old school teacher for allegedly hitting a five-year-old boy with a stick and slapping him in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday.

The child suffered injuries in the incident which took place on Monday at a private school in Kalyan area, the official from Mahatma Fule Chowk police station said.

A probe was on to ascertain what provoked the accused to thrash the child, he said.

After the boy informed about the incident to his parents, they complained to the police following which a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far in this connection, the police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)