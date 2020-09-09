5 Big Quotes From Today's Verdict In Favour Of Kangana Ranaut

The manner in which the BMC proceeded to commence demolition work prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide.

We cannot help but mention here that if the BMC would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorised constructions in this City, the City would be a completely different place to live in.

The sketch/drawing in the BMC's stop-work notice was extremely unclear and the unauthorized works cannot be seen at all.

The civic body was trying to waste the time of the court and in the meantime complete the demolition.