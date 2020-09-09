Following are the 5 big quotes from today's verdict in favour of Kangana Ranaut:
The manner in which the BMC proceeded to commence demolition work prima facie does not appear to be bonafide and smacks of malafide.
We cannot help but mention here that if the BMC would act with similar swiftness qua the numerous unauthorised constructions in this City, the City would be a completely different place to live in.
The sketch/drawing in the BMC's stop-work notice was extremely unclear and the unauthorized works cannot be seen at all.
The civic body was trying to waste the time of the court and in the meantime complete the demolition.
We find the conduct of the BMC highly deplorable, more so since the BMC was well aware that a petition would be filed by the petitioner before this court at any time, and an application seeking urgent orders will be moved.
