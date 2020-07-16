3 Arrested For Running Online Gambling Racket From Mumbai Flat: Police

The accused didn't have licence to operate the club from the apartment, cops said (Representational)

The Mumbai police's crime branch has busted an online gambling racket and arrested three persons from an upscale locality in suburban Bandra, an official said on Thursday.

Based on a tip-off, officials from the property cell raided a ninth-floor apartment in West Side building at Chapel Road on Wednesday and arrested three persons involved in playing online poker, an official said.

During investigation it came to light that the accused were using PP Poker application, through which they had created various online gambling clubs, which may be spread across the country, he said.

At least three laptops, five mobile phones, two internet routers and cash to the tune of Rs 90,000 were seized from the apartment, he said.

The accused had not obtained any permission or licence from the authorities to operate the club in the apartment, the official said.

A case of cheating under the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Prevention of Gambling Act has been registered against the three accused.

