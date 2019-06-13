29-Year-Old Man Drowns Near Bandra Bandstand

A 29-year-old man drowned in the sea today afternoon, a fire brigade official said.

Mitun Kumar Kariyar was spotted drowning near Bandra Bandstand, a popular tourist haunt in the western suburbs.

A fire brigade team rescued him and brought him out to the shore but he was declared dead before admission at a hospital, the official added.

Dr. Dinesh, Chief Medical Officer, K B Bhabha Hospital said: "The victim Mitunkumar was bought dead after the MFB rescued him."

Incidents of people getting swept away by waves while standing on the rocks which jut into the sea at Bandra Bandstand have been reported many times in the past.

