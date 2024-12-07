25-Year-Old Model Run Over By Water Tanker In Another Mumbai Hit-And-Run

The young model was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead

In yet another hit-and-run case in Mumbai, a young model lost her life after a water tanker ran over her in the posh Bandra neighbourhood.

Shivani Singh, 25, a resident of Mumbai's Malad, was on a motorcycle with her friend when the accident happened.

The water tanker hit them while they were on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road in Bandra at 8 pm on Friday night, sources said.

Shivani Singh was thrown off the motorcycle by the sheer force of the impact, sources said. She came under the wheels of the heavy vehicle.

The tanker was speeding before it hit them, sources said, adding that the tanker's driver jumped out of the vehicle and ran from the accident site immediately.

The young model was taken to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

The police said they are looking at CCTV footage in the area to catch the accused.

The last few months have seen several deaths due to hit-and-run accidents in Mumbai. Some of them turned out to be high-profile cases involving relatives of political leaders or businessmen, and luxury cars such as BMW or Porsche.