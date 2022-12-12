2 School Students Dead As Bus Returning From Picnic Overturns Near Mumbai

As many as 48 school students of a coaching class were returning from a picnic when the accident occurred in Khopoli in Raigad district.

The bus carrying school students was returning to Mumbai from Lonavala.

At least two school students died and several were injured as the bus carrying them overturned near Mumbai early this morning. The students of a coaching class were returning from a picnic when the accident occurred in Khopoli in Raigad district.

Visuals from the accident site and a hospital showed students with injuries on their hands and heads.

The bus, carrying 48 students of Class 10 and two teachers of the coaching institute at Mumbai's Chembur, was returning from Lonavala. It overturned on the Old Mumbai-Pune highway around 4 am while descending the hills.

Two students died in the accident while almost all other passengers suffered injuries. The injured were rushed to different hospitals in Lonvala, Khopoli, and other nearby areas.

