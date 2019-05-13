2 Men Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Woman Cyclist In Mumbai

Police said the incident occurred when the woman was on her way to Haji Ali in Mumbai. (FILE)

Two men were arrested on Sunday for allegedly molesting a woman cyclist at Mumbai's Worli, police said.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when the woman was on her way to Haji Ali, an official said.

"The accused, who were going on a motorcycle, had touched the cyclist inappropriately and even went ahead smiling at her," he said.

The woman later filed a complaint at Tardeo police station against the two men, following which an offence under section 354, 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered, the official said.

The accused were identified as Scheldon Alfred Fernandes (20) and his aide Rahul Desai (24), he said.

Police also recovered their motorcycle, which they had used in the alleged crime, the official said.

