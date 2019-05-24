2 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Bhendi Bazaar Building In Mumbai

"The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC Commissioner.

Mumbai | | Updated: May 24, 2019 06:54 IST
The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.


Mumbai: 

Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night.

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.

Search for any other trapped person is in progress.

For more Mumbai news, click here



Mumbai fire 2 deadmumbai Bhendi Bazaar fireMumbai Bhendi Bazaar

