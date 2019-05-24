2 Dead After Fire Breaks Out In Bhendi Bazaar Building In Mumbai

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.

Two people died and several others were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai on Thursday night.

"The fire has been brought under control and 12 persons have been rescued so far. A fire audit will be done to ascertain the reason behind the fire," said Praveen Parsdeshi, BMC Commissioner.

The injured were taken to JJ hospital in a private ambulance.

Search for any other trapped person is in progress.

For more Mumbai news, click here

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019