17-Year-Old Stabbed To Death During A Fight In Mumbai: Police

Mumbai:

A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death by three men during a fight in Dharavi area of central Mumbai on Wednesday, the police said.

The incident took place in the afternoon hours at Hanuman Chowk, where Kaushik Narayankar was attacked by three unidentified men, an official said.

The victim, a vegetable vendor who lived in a municipal chawl in Subhashnagar, had entered into a fight with the men, during which was attacked with a knife and stabbed in the chest, he said.

Kaushik Narayankar was rushed to civic-run Sion Hospital, where he died during treatment, he added.

A case of murder has been registered against the unidentified accused, two of whom are suspected to be teenagers, the official said.

