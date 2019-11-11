12-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over By Dumper In Mumbai

The driver has been arrested for causing death by negligence, police said (Representative)

A 12-year-old girl was run over by a dumper on Sunday night in Mumbai's Kurla, triggering a protest by residents who claimed it was the sixth fatality on the same spot in the last three years, police said.

Aditi Kherwar, a resident of Masrani Lane, was crossing the road near Buddha Colony at one end of the Santa Cruz Chembur Link Road at around 10:15 pm when she was run over by a dumper, said an official.

Driver Mustaqeen Kousar (29) was arrested for causing death by negligence, he added.

"Local residents came out in protest and blocked the busy Sion Trombay Road. The area sees heavy traffic but there is only one foot overbridge, which too is located a kilometre away. The spot where the child died is now a killer spot for pedestrians," said social worker Prakash Chaudhari.

"Six persons have died on the same spot in the past three years," Mr Chaudhari claimed.

