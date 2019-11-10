Missing Girl Found Dead Near Rail Tracks In Mumbai, 1 Arrested

The police arrested a man after scanning CCTV footage of the area (Representational)

The body of a 10-year-old girl, who was missing since November 5, was found in the early hours of Saturday by the tracks near Vidyavihar railway station in Mumbai, police said.

The girl, who allegedly had mental health issues, had gone missing from Rajiv Gandhi Nagar area, and her parents filed a missing complaint following which teams started tracing her, a police official said.

A man identified as Ajit Kumar Rai was arrested after CCTV footage from the area showed him leaving with the girl on the day she went missing, he said.

"Local residents found Mr Rai in the area on November 8 and brought him to the police. We got a tip-off on the same day about a body lying by the tracks. We found it was of the missing child," he added.

He said further probe into the case is underway and a medical report is awaited.

