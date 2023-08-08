Viral Video Shows Car Stunt On Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Police Promise Action

The occupants were making reels for social media.

A video showing a group of people performing dangerous stunt on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway has gone viral on social media, prompting action from the police. The 25-second clip shows a Maruti Baleno dangerously swirling near a toll plaza with trucks parked nearby. At least two men are seen hanging out of the window - one from the passenger side and the other one behind him. The tweet was posted by several users on X (formerly Twitter) and local outlets who complained to Meerut Police.

By making the car go in circles (donut-type movements), the occupants were making reels for social media platform, X users claimed.

Watch the video:

The clip was shot by a person who was passing by. It also shows a few other people holding their mobile phones and recording the entire act.

Some users called the stunt performers "anti-social" elements and claimed car owners crossing the area were scared.

Responding to one of the tweets, Meerut Police said concerned police station has been directed to take necessary action against the occupants.

आवश्यक कार्यवाही हेतु संबंधित थाना प्रभारी को निर्देशित किया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) August 7, 2023

A few days ago, one video that surfaced on social media showed two men drinking alcohol while sitting on a moving car's roof in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

In the video shared by a Twitter user, both men could be seen drinking on top of a black-coloured car that was moving on the road. They were also spotted carelessly discarding the used cans on the road, shouting and waving to passers-by.

Taking cognisance of the viral video, the police arrested three people, including the person who was driving the car.