UP Man Kills Cousin For Abusing His Wife In Meerut

A man allegedly shot his cousin dead for abusing his wife in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kamlesh Bahadur said Vineet alias Ranu was shot dead by his cousin Mohit alias Mehki on Tuesday night in a village around 35 kilometres from the district headquarter.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that Vineet was a watchman at a farm house in Bafar village in the Jani police station area, the SP said. He added that Mohit went to meet him on Tuesday evening and the duo had liquor together.

The SP said that Mohit then took Vineet home on his bike during which they had an argument over some issue. Vineet said made some abusive remarks regarding Mohit's wife, he said.

Angered by this, Mohit shot at Vineet with a pistol and fled from the spot, the SP said.

A case of murder has been registered against the accused and two police teams have been formed to arrest him, he added.

