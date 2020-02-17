Over 25kg Gold Ornaments Stolen From Loan Branch In Punjab

The incident took place around 10:15 am on Monday. (Representational)

In a broad daylight robbery, five men looted over 25 kg of ornaments at gunpoint from a gold loan branch of India Infoline Finance Ltd in Ludhiana's Gill Road area on Monday morning.

Four men with their faces covered entered the IIFL branch around 10:15 am while one stayed outside in a car, police said, adding that there was no security guard outside the branch at the time of the incident.

ACP Sandeep Wadhera said they asked the staff to handover keys of the safe where the gold ornaments were kept.

The tied the staff members with a rope and decamped with 25 to 30 kg of gold ornaments within 20 minutes, said police.

The IIFL staff raised an alarm when the robbers fled, Police Commissioner Rakesh Aggarwal said, adding that investigation was underway.