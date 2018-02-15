Yogi Adityanath Government To Present Uttar Pradesh Annual Budget In State Assembly Tomorrow The state government, which had last year made special provisions in the budget to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver, is likely to emphasise on infrastructure development and employment.

The budget will be in the interest of all sections of society. MSME, roads and power, all will be taken care of, Finance Minister Rajesh Agarwal said.



Pressed for details, the minister said, "Yes, we have done one thing which has not been done before... By February, details of every rupee spent has come.... We had made it clear that the next (installment of) funds will be given when you submit the details regarding the earlier funds," he told reporters.



The Adityanath government had last year presented its first Rs 3,84,659.71 crore budget which had a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver.



