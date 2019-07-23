Woman Throws Baby From Hospital Balcony Over His Poor Health: Police

Her husband and brother-in-law were sleeping outside when the incident took place. (Representational)

Upset over the poor health of her three-month-old son, a young mother threw down the child from the fourth floor of the Trauma Centre of King George's Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow.

Her husband and brother-in-law were sleeping outside when the incident took place on Monday. The mother claimed that her child had gone missing from the ward and even blamed the staff for stealing the baby boy.

Police arrested the mother after scanning the CCTV footage where she was seen throwing the infant from the balcony.

According to the police, the infant was born in BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on April 23 and had developed jaundice. The child had been admitted to the KGMU on May 26 and was under treatment.

The doctors informed the parents that the infant's liver had been damaged and his survival was difficult. The mother then took this drastic step.

