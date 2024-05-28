Video: Lucknow Man Pushed Off Roof By Friends For Refusing To Have Liquor

Ranjeet Singh was rushed to the hospital by the residents

A man in Uttar Pradesh was injured after being pushed off the terrace of his home by his friends as he refused to have liquor with them, the police said.

The four men pushed off Ranjeet Singh from the terrace of his home in Lucknow's Ruppur Khadra and then thrashed him on the road.

The incident was recorded on a security camera installed in the area. Footage shows a man pushing Ranjeet Singh off the terrace, while three others are seen standing on the road. The assault doesn't stop there and the accused then take turns to beat him.

Ranjeet Singh was rushed to the hospital by the residents and has been discharged now.

Of the four men, three were arrested, and a search is on for the fourth accused who is on the run.

"A case has been arrested and investigation is on," officials said.