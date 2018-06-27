'Very Heavy' Rain Likely In 9 Uttar Pradesh Districts: Weather Office

The rainfall has been predicted between 8:30 AM today and 8:30 AM on Thursday (Representational)

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely in nine districts of Uttar Pradesh in the next 24 hours, the meteorological department said today.

The rains are likely in Shravasti, Bahraich, Kheri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad and Bijnor.

The department has predicted rain and thunderstorm in most parts of the state between 8:30 AM today and 8:30 AM on Thursday.

Farrukhabad was the hottest place in the state today with a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius.

For more Lucknow news, click here