Men Steal Car, Meet With Accident, Rescued By Locals Only To Steal Again

Police have filed a case and are looking for the accused.

A stolen SUV, an accident and a motorbike summarised two thieves' Bollywood movie-like eventful day in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow yesterday.

They first stole a Scorpio after threatening the owner and his driver in Lucknow's posh Gomtinagar area. Succeeded. But then the car met with an accident soon after and overturned.

But the story doesn't end here. At the accident spot in Gomtinagar, some locals rushed to help the men out of the stolen vehicle.

Unfazed by the accident, they tried to steal a bike. Failed. They then overpowered a biker and took his motorbike away.

Police have filed a case under section 394 of IPC which deals with armed robbery, and are looking for the accused.