UP Boy Rescued From Kidnappers, Yogi Adityanath Visits Him In Hospital

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited a Lucknow hospital today to meet a child who was rescued from the kidnappers in Sultanpur on Thursday.

Mr Adityanath was at King George Medical University today to check on the boy's health.

The boy was rescued after his father alerted the police that his two sons were kidnapped and he suspected the kidnapper was their domestic help.

Working on the information, the police formed six teams to launch a search operation. After hours of search, they were able to find the house where the boys were hidden, reports news agency ANI.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found one of the boys dead. The other boy was in serious condition and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

One of the kidnappers was also taken to the hospital after he was shot during the encounter with the police.



(With inputs from ANI)