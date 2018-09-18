On PM Modi's Birthday, UP Releases 68 Prisoners From Jail

Prisons department got cash fine imposed on poor prisoners deposited through social welfare bodies, trusts and clubs for facilitating their release.

Lucknow | | Updated: September 18, 2018 20:25 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
On PM Modi's Birthday, UP Releases 68 Prisoners From Jail

As many as 68 prisoners were serving additional term in 29 jails in UP. (Representational)

Lucknow: 

On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday, the Uttar Pradesh Prisons Department facilitated release of 68 prisoners facing additional jail term for their failure to deposit the fine imposed on them.

The prisons department has got the cash fine imposed on poor prisoners deposited through social welfare bodies, trusts and clubs for facilitating their release on the prime minister's birthday on Monday, a home department spokesperson said today.

As many as 68 prisoners lodged in 29 jails of the state have benefited from this, he said.
Jails in Agra and Kanpur city had the highest number of such convicts, seven each, while Gorakhpur district jail had six such inmates. 
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthdayUttar Pradesh Prisons Department68 prisoners facing additional jail term

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Air IndiaArvind KejriwalHyundai Santro Priyanka ChopraTamil NewsNews in BanglaPetrol PriceBank Of BarodaLive TVAsia Cup 2018Train StatusPNR StatusHuaweiMi MobilesPrice ComparisonAmazonPaytm

................................ Advertisement ................................