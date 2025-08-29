Lucknow Woman's Instincts Save Daughter From Suspected Kidnapping Attempt

A quick-thinking mother in Lucknow reportedly thwarted a potential kidnapping attempt of her daughter, and her story, shared in a viral online video, is now serving as a cautionary tale for parents.

The incident began when an unfamiliar school van arrived to pick up her daughter. The woman, whose name has not been disclosed, initially hesitated but then decided to follow her instincts. She recalled the van wasn't the usual one sent by the school or driven by their regular driver.

After the van arrived earlier than usual, the woman's hunch told her something was wrong. She went back to the van and asked the person if the regular driver had sent them. When the person said yes, her suspicions intensified. She immediately called the usual school van driver, who not only denied sending anyone but also told her he would be there in 10 minutes.

📢 Be alert !!!

बहन ने बहुत ही अच्छी और जागरूक करने वाली वीडियो शेयर की है

ऐसी बातें सबको देखनी और समझनी चाहिए ✅ pic.twitter.com/zSO9xaWRtH — Zoya khan (@Zoyakhan7025) August 27, 2025

Realising the gravity of the situation, the mother immediately shut the door, securing her daughter inside. She then alerted security officials about the suspicious vehicle and the individual.

In the emotional video, the woman mentioned that similar incidents, including the kidnapping of several girls, have recently occurred in Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the potential danger her daughter faced. She urged parents to remain vigilant and aware of what is happening in their children's lives and to trust their intuition.

The video has resonated with many, emphasising the critical importance of parental awareness and proactive measures in ensuring children's safety. This incident underscores the need for parents to be consistently vigilant and to verify any changes in their children's routines, particularly those involving transportation.