Lucknow Traffic Police Use 'Yama' To Warn Motorists Against Violations

A mace-wielding man dressed up as 'Yamaraja,' God of Death, attired in his traditional golden dress, has been intercepting motorists to warn them against breaking traffic rules in Lucknow.

The Lucknow Traffic Police has found this unique initiative to control rising number of road accidents in the city.

Imran Khan, who is dressed up as Yamaraja, can be seen cautioning the city drivers that they should pay attention to the traffic signals if they don't want to see him in the near future. Others, accompanying Imran, were seen holding posters urging commuters to follow traffic rules, avoid over-speeding and using cell phones while driving.



"Through our campaign, people are getting aware about the traffic rules and are realizing how essential it is to be attentive while driving on the roads," Imran Khan told news agency ANI.

He was happy that motorists who were caught violating traffic rules promised him that they will not repeat these mistakes.

"My aim is to tell people that if they met with an accident while driving on roads then they may have to go to Yamaraja," said Imran Khan.



Earlier similar drive was held in Bengaluru as well. The campaign got good response.