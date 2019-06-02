Couple Found Dead Inside Flat In Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

The bodies of the husband, wife were found inside the rented flat they were staying in (Representational)

A married couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kalyanpur area of Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow on Saturday.

The bodies of the husband and wife were found inside a room of the rented flat in which they were living.

"We got information that the dead bodies of a husband and wife were found inside a flat. Police reached here and we have recovered a note, which will be looked into. We will also involve forensic experts and take a report from them," Lucknow SSP Kalanidhi Naithani told reporters.

Mr Naithani said an investigation will be conducted.

The incident took place in Kalyanpur's Alok Nagar area.