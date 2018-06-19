In Lucknow, 5 People Injured In A Major Fire At A Popular Hotel

The fire department received a call just after 6 am. It took the fire fighters about two hours to control the blaze.
Around 35 to 40 people were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out said the police, adding that most of the guests were safely evacuated on time. All the rooms have been checked thoroughly, fire department officials have told NDTV.
Preliminary inquiry indicates short circuit may have caused the fire and though the front of the hotel is badly burnt, the rooms were not affected. The fire seems to have started from the basement said the firefighters.