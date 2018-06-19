In Lucknow, 5 People Injured In A Major Fire At A Popular Hotel Five people have been injured in fire at a popular hotel in Lucknow

Share EMAIL PRINT The front portion of Hotel Viraat International in Lucknow, badly damaged in fire Lucknow: A major fire broke out at a popular hotel in Lucknow early on Tuesday morning. The fire spread to several floors of Hotel Viraat International located near the Lucknow railway station but no casualties have been reported. Five people who were injured have been taken to the hospital.



The fire department received a call just after 6 am. It took the fire fighters about two hours to control the blaze.



Around 35 to 40 people were staying at the hotel when the fire broke out said the police, adding that most of the guests were safely evacuated on time. All the rooms have been checked thoroughly, fire department officials have told NDTV.



Preliminary inquiry indicates short circuit may have caused the fire and though the front of the hotel is badly burnt, the rooms were not affected. The fire seems to have started from the basement said the firefighters.





