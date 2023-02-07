Court Stays Arrest Of Builder In Lucknow Building Collapse Case

Three people were killed in the Lucknow building collapse last month

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest of a builder of a multi-storeyed building which collapsed in the state capital last month claiming three lives.

The Lucknow bench of the high court also directed the state government to file its response in the matter.

A bench of justices A R Masoodi and OP Shukla passed the stay order on the plea of the builder Fahad Yazdaan.

The petitioner has claimed that he was innocent and no offence was made out against him.

The petitioner has also challenged the FIR lodged against him after the collapse of the building Alaya Apartments.

Three women, including the mother and wife of Samajwadi Party spokesperson Abbas Haider, died in the building collapse last month.

An FIR was registered against the builder under IPC sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 420 (fraud) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act after the building collapse.

